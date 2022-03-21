MPB DOUBLES NYC HEADQUARTERS AT INDUSTRY CITY

--Global Platform for Used Photo and Video Equipment Increases Footprint to More Than 44,000 Square Feet at the Brooklyn Media and Production Hub--

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPB , the leading platform to buy, sell, and trade used photography and videography equipment, has announced the expansion of its New York City headquarters by more than double at Industry City , the 6 million-square-foot innovation campus located on the Sunset Park, Brooklyn waterfront.

(PRNewswire)

MPB is headquartered in the creative communities of Brooklyn, Brighton, and Berlin. Its unique platform brings access and affordability to visual storytellers around the world, with used cameras, lenses, and accessories from MPB costing an average of 30% less than new. Today's announcement follows an astonishing $70 million Series D fundraising round for MPB, along with key executive appointments and new hires, pointing towards a rapid trajectory of growth for the firm since arriving at Industry City in 2019.

"When we chose Industry City for our North American HQ, we had no idea that we'd grow out of the space just two years in," says CEO and Founder of MPB, Matt Barker. "The content creation market continues to skyrocket, along with demand for used photo and video equipment. This expansion allows us to provide even more visual storytellers with the platform they need to buy, sell and trade the gear to do their work. Doubling in size from 19,000 to 44,000 square feet is an amazing milestone for the company and a much-needed upgrade for our growing staff. IC promised there was plenty of room for us to scale the business here, and we're excited to start this new chapter on campus."

Designed by RISE Architecture, MPB's expanded space is newly located in Building 7 of Industry City with stunning views of the Brooklyn waterfront. The expansion houses revamped office and warehouse spaces to accommodate a growing employee base that includes trained product experts and seasoned photographers and videographers. The headquarters will also feature a new in-house production studio for photo, video, and podcast content, along with an events space.

"We're pleased we were able to answer Matt's call and offer a growth solution for MPB mid-lease. Our ability to respond to urgent growth needs and quick reconfigurations of space is something we take pride in," says Jeff Fein, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Industry City. "MPB has been a core member of our media and production community, and we look forward to seeing its new space become a hub for the industry."

Industry City is home to nearly 80 tenants in the media and production industry, including production giant AbelCine, with whom MPB collaborated for the buildout of its new production space; content studios for Moda Operandi, a luxury e-commerce leader; Buck Media, a global creative company that sits at the intersection of media, art, design, and technology; and The Garage, a robotic video content studio specializing in food and beverage advertisements for household names like Coca-Cola, Hershey's, and Heinz.

In addition to providing the incredible networking and opportunities for cross-pollination offered by being in close proximity to one another, Industry City touts additional perks for firms in the media and production industry, including permit-free filming opportunities throughout the complex; a wide range of raw and built spaces available for shoots; customizable studio space; on-site set-building opportunities at brands such as West Elm, Design Within Reach, and Restoration Hardware; oversized freight elevators, and loading dock access.

Industry City is accessible by the D, N, R trains and multiple bus routes including the B35 and B37. Parking is available at 37th and 2nd Avenue, along with bike racks and five CitiBike stations.

About Industry City

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. To date, the transformation has included over $450 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, retail and other amenitization and event programming. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. Since the new partnership was forged in August 2013, employment at Industry City-based businesses has increased from 1,900 jobs to 8,500 jobs today. www.industrycity.com .

About MPB

MPB transforms the way that people buy, sell and trade in photo and video kit. An online platform for used photography and videography equipment, MPB is a destination for everyone, whether you've just discovered your passion for visual storytelling or you're already a pro.

Founded by Matt Barker in 2011, MPB has always been committed to making kit more accessible and affordable, and helping to visualize a more sustainable future. We recirculate more than 300,000 items of used kit every year, extending the life and creative potential of photo and video equipment for creators around the world.

Headquartered in the creative communities of Brooklyn, Brighton and Berlin, the MPB team includes trained camera experts and seasoned photographers and videographers who bring their passion to work every day to deliver outstanding service. Every piece of kit is inspected carefully by our product specialists and comes with a six-month warranty to give our customers peace of mind that buying used doesn't mean sacrificing reliability.

MPB has raised multiple rounds of venture capital and private equity funding and is listed in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100. For further information visit www.mpb.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPB