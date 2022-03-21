Q India Announces New Comedy Channel The Q Comedistaan

New Digital Channel To Launch on June 1, 2022 and Initially Target The Fast Growing User Base of Smart TV Platforms

As of Q2 2022 Q India Will Have Four Channels Targeting Young Indian Consumers

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India is launching its second channel targeting the fast growing digital and Smart TV businesses in India on June 1, 2022 with the launch of The Q Comedistaan. The new channel will be featuring only comedy programming 24/7 and will become the fourth channel for the company in India, joining the recently launched broadcast network The Q Marathi and digital/Smart TV targeted animation channel The Q Kahaniyan.

These three new 2022 channels will now join with the flagship channel The Q, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, collectively bringing the best content from the world of social media and digital content stars to young India audiences.

The Q Comedistaan is set to feature programming from many of the most popular digital comedy stars and content creators such as Pankaj Sharma, Sanjhalika Shokeen, Ridu-Pidhu and Garuv Gera, who have made successful series such as Baklol, Sweety Special, Ridhu Pidhu and Hasi Ka HAHAkar for The Q. In addition, it is a second digital companion channel to all animation programming on The Q Kahaniyan, as the company begins to build a larger portfolio of digital channels targeting the fast growing Smart TV and digital markets in India.

Smart TV growth in India recorded 65% YOY growth in India in 2021. The company recently announced the addition of four major founding advertisers for its new broadcast channel The Q Marathi and it is a strategic priority for the company to provide advertising partners new opportunities to reach the growing digital and Smart TV audience in India.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media commented, "We are excited to be able to offer another new channel to advertisers and brands that will be added on June 1, 2022 to our three current channels. There is an economy of scale that begins to grow as we roll out more channels. We recently demonstrated with our Marathi channel the organic ability to attract advertisers who recognize the young audiences that we deliver. We expect to continue this push across both broadcast and digital outlets as we grow our portfolio of channel assets, delivering a highly coveted audience to our distribution and advertising partners."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched The Q Marathi and The Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

