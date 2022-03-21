RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE IS SHORTLISTED AS 'OPERATOR OF THE YEAR' ALONG WITH THREE OTHER 'BEST OF' CATEGORIES AT THE EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS FOR 2022

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE IS SHORTLISTED AS 'OPERATOR OF THE YEAR' ALONG WITH THREE OTHER 'BEST OF' CATEGORIES AT THE EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS FOR 2022

RSI is also Nominated as 'Casino Operator of the Year', 'Customer Services Operator of the Year' & 'Social Gaming Operator of the Year' in Prestigious Recognition by Online Gaming Industry

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") today announced that it has been named to the shortlist of nominees in four operator categories for the EGR North America Awards 2022. RSI is included in four 'best of' categories including 'Operator of the Year,' one of the most prestigious recognitions in the online gaming industry. RSI is also nominated as 'Casino Operator of the Year', 'Customer Services Operator of the Year' and 'Social Gaming Operator of the Year.'

The RSI team is honored by this recognition from EGR for outstanding performance in the past year, as these awards celebrate excellence in the online gaming industry. Regarded as the premier gaming awards for operators in the North American Market, the winners are selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of e-gaming experts.

"It's especially meaningful to be recognized by a panel of peers who are among the gaming industry's top leaders," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "Similar to last year, when EGR named us Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, I must tip my hat to our entire interactive team. It is their dedication, to driving iGaming innovation and improving the quality of our product and customer experience, which leads to these achievements."

In North America, RSI develops and operates a proprietary gaming platform powering online casinos and sportsbooks for BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com . It is currently live in 13 U.S. states and has plans to launch BetRivers next month in Canada.

"We are honored that EGR's judges continue to recognize our company for prioritizing the player experience above all else," added Schwartz. "It's especially rewarding EGR recognizes that on the technology and product side, RSI continues to enhance our customer offerings and provide a best-in-class user experience in both social and real money gaming."

RSI was crowned Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2021. Winners of the EGR North America Awards 2022 will be announced April 26 at a ceremony in New York City.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive