Six new leading technology and services providers join Vertafore Orange Partner Program

With nearly three dozen partners and deep integrations, Vertafore program enables independent agencies, MGAs to customize their InsurTech stacks

DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the addition of six solution providers to its Orange Partner Program. These latest partnerships give Vertafore customers more options to increase their productivity, manage E&O risks, improve client engagement and access specialized IT support.

Vertafore (PRNewsfoto/Vertafore) (PRNewswire)

The Orange Partner Program includes technology partners with solutions that integrate with Vertafore products, as well as professional services partners that provide service offerings to complement the tools Vertafore customers use every day. Integrations are made possible through Vertafore's industry-leading, API-backed open platform.

There are 34 partners in the program. Orange Partners undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet Vertafore's standards. The latest partners include:

Adar IT provides award-winning managed IT-as-a-Service to independent agents, small agencies and brokerages across the country. Customers can move their business to the cloud with Adar safe, secure, and compliant virtual desktop infrastructure and seamlessly integrated IT environments.

AFCO Premium Finance allows agents to create customized finance solutions for insureds. AFCO PayMyPremiums integrates with AMS360 ® and InsurLink™, creating a streamlined way for agents to collect premiums and offer payment options to clients.

CertVault by Patra makes certificate processing and delivery more flexible, convenient, and efficient. CertVault integrates with Sagitta ® to validate that the policies on a certificate are still active. CertVault is a powerful, cloud-based digital repository that automates the distribution of certificates while ensuring their security with the power of blockchain

Cogitate is known for its cloud native full stack digital underwriting and distribution platform, DigitalEdge, that benefit MGAs, wholesale brokers, and program managers. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is pre-integrated with AIM™ and ImageRight ® , which increases speed to market, ease of use and seamless, one-time data entry into multiple systems.

Exdion brings top of the line Exdion Edge platform to mitigate agency-wide E&O risks, improve customer satisfaction, and increase efficiency by cutting costs and eliminating manual processing backlogs. Exdion's Policy Check now integrates with ImageRight and WorkSmart ® to automate the policy checking process by identifying policy errors through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

LeO is a personal, artificial intelligence sales assistant for insurance. LeO's AI-based system provides a unique understanding of the complex insurance language and enables producers, CSRs and managers in agencies and brokerages to significantly improve their performance and grow their business. LeO integrates with AMS360 and additional third-party sources.

"As we continue to look for best-in-class providers to join our Orange Partner Program, we are really excited to add these new InsurTech solutions and to enable our agency and MGA customers to take advantage of the integration between our solutions," said Doug Mohr, Vertafore vice president of industry relations and partnerships.

"Through the Orange Partner Program, Vertafore enables agencies like mine to integrate with industry-leading InsurTech solutions that are vetted and trustworthy," said Dean Giem, president of Paradox Insurance Agency and board chairman of the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU). "Vertafore understands that agents and agencies use solutions that complement their solutions. The partner program enables us to easily move data between solutions through Vertafore's open API architecture."

Learn more about Vertafore's open platform strategy and hear directly from many of the program's partners at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, March 28–31, 2022, in Denver.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2022 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Reilly

Next PR

lreilly@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertafore