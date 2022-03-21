SS&C Intralinks 2022 Gender Diversity Report Finds Female M&A Dealmakers Outperformed During Pandemic

WINDSOR, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the publication of the Gender Diversity & Dealmaking 2022 report, an in-depth look at gender diversity in M&A dealmaking drawing on data from more than 11,000 M&A deals spanning over a decade.
"Since our first report on the topic published in early 2020, a pandemic and a turn toward ESG and DEI have transformed corporate strategies," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We set out to determine the extent to which gender diversity on public company boards and at CEO levels affects outcomes in M&A deals. What we found is women CEOs not only complete more deals, but gender diversity produces better long-term performance."
The report was produced in association with the M&A Research Centre (MARC) at Bayes Business School, City, University of London and Mergermarket.
Key findings from the Gender Diversity & Dealmaking 2022 report:
- Female CEOs complete 97 percent of announced deals compared to 95 percent for companies with male CEOs. This gap widened to five percentage points for deals completed during the pandemic
- Diverse Boards and female CEOs produce better results post-deal than their male counterparts across key indicators such as price performance, ROE, EBIT/sales and EBITDA/sales
- Acquisitions undertaken by acquirers with female CEOs and more than 30 percent female representation on boards are more likely to seek advice, are more risk-averse and tend to seek out targets with stronger performance metrics, compared to those conducted by male CEOs or less diverse boards
- Female leaders and diverse boards performed better during the pandemic, with share prices performing better than ones led by male CEOs one year after transaction completion
