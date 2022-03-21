TACO BELL® CELEBRATES 60 YEARS WITH ITS TEAM MEMBERS, FANS AND COMMUNITY

Taco Bell defines the future of Live Más in celebration of its people, its food and its community alongside collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born X Raised on collection and new vegetarian combo

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1962, Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, where he introduced tacos in a burger world and set the stage for what it means to "Live Más." What began as a small taco stand lovingly referred to as "Numero Uno'' and inspired by a local Mexican restaurant that crafted a version of the hard shell tacos we now know and love across the global brand, Taco Bell is known for bold food innovations and fresh experiences that satisfy fans' cravings too. Today, Taco Bell is committing to a flavorful future with celebrations to match fueled by its people, its community and its food.

Taco Bell’s biggest fans can score exclusive access to an anniversary-inspired meal with Born X Raised, offered on the Taco Bell website and mobile app only starting today, March 21. The default vegetarian limited-time $8.99 combo will feature favorites like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cinnamon Twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea and two Diablo Sauces to keep things spicy. (PRNewswire)

"I could not be more proud of what this brand has accomplished in our home of Southern California and beyond over the last 60 years," said Mark King, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell. "Taco Bell is a brand that not only feeds people, but enacts change and drives creativity in our team members and our fans. This anniversary is a thank you to everyone, especially our fans and the incredible people I work beside, both at corporate and in our restaurants."

To kickoff the yearlong anniversary celebrations, Taco Bell is joining forces with Los Angeles-based streetwear creator, Born X Raised , to launch exclusive team member gear and an all-new vegetarian combo available for Taco Bell's biggest fans on Taco Bell's digital channels. Together, the brands are joining forces with a partnership that both symbolizes the brands' Southern California-based heritage and represents what's ahead. As part of this partnership, team members will receive an exclusive Born X Raised shirt to commemorate this milestone in the brand's history.

"Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our Team Members," said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. "Bringing that to life through our partnership with another iconic LA brand, Born X Raised, allows us to recognize the power of local influences on the world, and of course the people who bring it to life every day."

Read on to learn more of the FIRE! ways Taco Bell is commemorating the milestone: with its people, its community and its food.

Prioritizing Taco Bell's most important audience – its people.

The people-oriented culture cultivated at Taco Bell is central to the brand's identity.



Taco Bell is taking the time to recognize team members for their unrivaled hard work over the past 60 years and energize them for what's next.

Team members will hear directly from Mark King , thanking them for their work over the years and sharing his vision for redefining the fast-food team member experience.

With the help of Born X Raised, Taco Bell is also creating exclusive merchandise designed specifically for Taco Bell team members to wear in restaurants.

This summer, Taco Bell will celebrate the milestone together as corporate team members and franchisees will gather for a celebratory event at Taco Bell headquarters.

Producing quality and craveable food.

Taco Bell wouldn't be Taco Bell without its unwavering commitment to food innovation.



Taco Bell's biggest fans can score exclusive access to an anniversary-inspired meal with Born X Raised, offered on the Taco Bell website and mobile app only starting today, March 21 . The default vegetarian** limited-time $8.99* combo will feature favorites like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cinnamon Twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea and two Diablo Sauces to keep things spicy.

Honoring Taco Bell's Southern California roots and the communities who made the brand what it is today.

Taco Bell is a direct reflection of its Southern California heritage.



In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Taco Bell Foundation, the 60th anniversary of Taco Bell and the partnership with Born X Raised, the Taco Bell Foundation is donating $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to continue its mission at a national level. This is on top of the $4 million the Taco Bell Foundation is awarding through its Community Grants program to approximately 250 Boys & Girls Clubs this year.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps America's young people pursue their educational goals and career aspirations. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 4 million young people across the country through scholarships and grants, and has awarded more than $110 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org .

About Born X Raised

Born X Raised was created in 2013 by its founders Spanto and 2tone. Pronounced "Born and Raised," it is a phrase about being from Los Angeles and about preserving the legacy identities of the city. With a scrappy DIY ethos and a sophisticated sense of design, Born X Raised has forced its way into contemporary consciousness through clothing, special events and projects, printed matter and films.

As Born X Raised grows in the global marketplace, the literal interpretation of the phrase evolves with the consumers who are drawn to it. Born X Raised now represents the global values of a unique audience: those who were born for it, in time, at a place, whatever that place is. A brand for some. One block at a time. On the turf.

*Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary.

**American Vegetarian Association certified Vegetarian food items, are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. We may use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that could contain meat. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell®, our employees, nor our franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

