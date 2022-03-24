Akamai Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Web Application and API Protection

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the third consecutive year. Gartner® defines Web Application and API Protection as "the evolution of the web application firewall market (WAF), expanding WAF capabilities to four core features: WAF, DDoS protection, bot management and API protection."

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

"We're so grateful to our customers who trust us to protect their applications and businesses. Akamai is committed to continuous innovation and evolving our WAAP offerings to stay ahead of threats while providing a seamless experience on adoption and usability. We believe this recognition from customers that we're succeeding inspires us further and validates our strategy," said Amol Mathur, Vice President of Product, Web Security

The 5-star reviews include major industry verticals from retail, finance, transportation, media, manufacturing, and more as well as varying in organizational sizes. Below are testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the distinction:

"Akamai Is the gold standard for edge security. They have protected us for more than a decade and continue to innovate and improve." – Senior Technology Director in the Retail Industry

"Very good experience especially when it comes to automatically block new zero day exploits for example the recent log4J zero day was implemented on WAF very fast." – Head of Service & Security Management in the Government Industry

"The Swiss Army Knife for layer 7 protections. Able to construct "0-day" mitigations for "0-day" threats. Reduce cloud hosting costs by shedding unwanted traffic. Improved customer experience by reducing latency and increasing uptime. Peace of mind knowing we are safe from intruders." – Solutions Architect (Security) in the Banking Industry

"Akamai plays an important role in areas of security and performance. While the Akamai products are fantastic at what they do, what really stands them apart is the level of service they provide. The Akamai team truly feels like an extension of our own team. They genuinely care about the success of our business and are very proactive in helping us to fully leverage the platform and improve in areas of security and performance." – A Chief Technology Officer

We would like to thank all our customers for their support and partnership in powering and protecting life online.

Learn more about 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice for Web Application and API Protection.

Check why Akamai was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™for Web Application and API protection, for the fifth consecutive year.

