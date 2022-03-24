Anti-Racism Guide for HR Departments Released by McLean & Company

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a new guide to help organizations combat racism by actively identifying and removing barriers faced by racialized persons. This timely and comprehensive research blueprint will enable HR leaders and people managers to be more conscious of the lived experiences of all team members.

Anti-racism is an active process to identify and remove barriers faced by racialized persons. McLean & Company outlines that these barriers typically fall under workplace, social, and health settings. The research associated with the newly released guide indicates that racialized employees often endure an emotional tax, with negative impacts on wellbeing, health, and the ability to thrive at work.

Listening to lived experiences of employees allows organizations to better understand how to support team members and identify inequalities and barriers they may face. In the guide, McLean & Company's framework models a process to identify and remove barriers faced by racialized persons. Understanding the lived experiences and confronting barriers experienced by racialized persons are the two keys to anti-racism practice.

The complete Anti-Racism Guide is available for download now so that HR departments can implement recommendations immediately.

