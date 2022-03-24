Englewood Health Appoints New Physician Leaders in Three Specialties

New medical staff president also elected

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has appointed three new chiefs to lead neurosurgery, otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat), and plastic surgery. Drs. Kevin Yao, Bryan Ho and Troy Callahan will serve three-year terms as chiefs of their respective divisions.

"Drs. Yao, Ho and Callahan are not only accomplished clinicians in their fields, but respected leaders who will help ensure that Englewood Health remains a top hospital in the nation," said Hillary Cohen, MD, vice president of medical affairs at Englewood Health.

"We thank our former chiefs, Drs. Marc Arginteanu, David Henick, and David Abramson, for their years of dedicated service to Englewood Health, our patients, and the communities we serve," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "Their accomplishments and contributions to Englewood Health and the field of medicine over the years are numerous and impactful."

New Physician Leaders

Troy Callahan, MD, has been named chief of plastic surgery at Englewood Health. A board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Callahan specializes in reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures, including breast reconstruction and hand surgery; trauma and burn recovery; and plastic and reconstructive microsurgery.

Dr. Callahan received his MD from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, followed by a general surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and a post-doctorate fellowship at the University of California in San Francisco. Subsequently, Dr. Callahan completed his plastic surgery training at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Long Island. He went on to obtain additional fellowship training with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group.

Dr. Callahan is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons. At Englewood Health, he is also a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Education Council. In his new role, Dr. Callahan follows David Abramson, MD, who served as Englewood Health's chief of plastic surgery for 10 years.

Bryan Ho, MD, has been appointed chief of otolaryngology. Dr. Ho is a board-certified otolaryngologist, as well as a head and neck surgeon. His clinical expertise includes image-guided endoscopic sinus surgery, thyroid surgery, and parathyroid surgery.

Dr. Ho received his MD from the Icahn School of Medicine, followed by an otolaryngology/head and neck surgery residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center. He has served as a clinical instructor at both Harvard Medical School and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and has mentored medical students and residents during their clinical rotations at Englewood Health.

Dr. Ho also serves on the board of the Foundation of Photo/Art in Hospitals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to placing carefully chosen art and photography in hospitals to give comfort to patients and their families. As chief of otolaryngology, Dr. Ho follows David Henick, MD, who led the department as chief for 10 years.

Kevin Yao, MD, was appointed chief of neurosurgery in 2021 and continues his current term leading the department. Dr. Yao is board certified in neurological surgery. His clinical expertise includes complex brain and spine surgery to remove tumors; spinal surgery for herniated discs and stenosis; endoscopic pituitary surgery; and radiosurgery.

Dr. Yao received his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, followed by a neurosurgery residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center and a neurosurgical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He is a fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, as well as a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Additionally, Dr. Yao is chair of Englewood Health's Cancer Committee at the Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center. Dr. Yao succeeds Marc Arginteanu, MD, who served as chief of neurosurgery for nearly a decade.

Englewood Health Announces New Medical Staff President

Ana Maria Burga, MD, was elected president of Englewood Health's medical staff. In this post, Dr. Burga leads Englewood Health's medical staff of more than 1,150 physicians and other providers. The medical staff executive board is responsible for medical staff governance; physician credentialing and privileging; and quality assessment and improvement.

Dr. Burga also serves as chief of pathology at Englewood Health. She is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology and received her MD from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. Dr. Burga completed her residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the Icahn School of Medicine; followed by additional fellowship training in oncology at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan; as well as training in breast and gynecologic pathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Bethesda, Maryland.

