InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Raise/Lower a Trailer Jack (SGJ-111)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to raise and lower a fifth-wheel trailer jack in a quick and effortless manner," said an inventor, from Randolph, Utah, "so I invented the BATTERY OPERATED TRAILER JACK. My design could help to prevent muscle strain and fatigue."

The invention provides an improved way to raise or lower the fifth-wheel trailer jack. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a manual hand crank. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trailer owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

