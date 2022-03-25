China in Africa: Debt, Death, and the Projection of Chinese Military Power Outside Africa. A Press Conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to attend a press conference and discussion hosted by Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C on behalf of the Ogaden Community of the USA, an Ogaden-American organization based in Minnesota. The event will take place on 3/31/2022 from 10.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. EDT. in the Zenger Room at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

The Chinese exploitation of Ogaden gas and oil will help power the expansion of Chinese military power across Africa .

Background

The Chinese (via GCL-Poly - a Chinese government-backed firm) are drilling for gas and oil in the Somali (Ogaden) region of Ethiopia. The Chinese are building a pipeline to transport the gas from Ogaden to Djibouti, where the Chinese have a military base.

The human cost : The Ogaden villagers are being forced off their lands to make way for oil exploitation. There are also reports of Ogaden villagers dying due to a mysterious illness that many Ogadens believe results from substandard drilling practices by the Chinese government-backed oil company, GCL-Poly.

National Security Issues : The Chinese are developing a pipeline to export the gas from Ogaden to Djibouti , which hosts a Chinese military base. As noted by GCL-Poly, this gas pipeline project is part of China's belt and road initiative. This export of gas from Ogaden to Djibouti will threaten U.S national security interests in the region. The Chinese military base in Djibouti is strategically situated by the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Gulf of Aden from the Red Sea and guards the approaches to the Suez Canal.

Speakers and Panelist

Ms. Hibaq Dualeh , Public Relations, Ogaden Community of USA .

Mr. Ibrahim Aden , Senior Member of the Central Committee of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).

Ms. Daphne Titus , former Senior Advisor, United States Agency for International Development; former member of United States Department of State.

Mr. Paul Nantulya, Research Associate at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies at National Defense University , U.S. Department of Defense.

Host Speakers

Managing Partner- Von Batten-Montague-York , L.C., Dr. Karl Von Batten .

Partner- Von Batten - Montague-York, Mr. Gregory Simpkins (Former Professional Staff member and Director, House Foreign Affairs Committee Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights)

Partner, Mark Walker , (Former Professional Staff member and Staff Director, House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Oversight, and Government Reform Subcommittee on Wellness and Human Rights)

More speakers and Panelists may be announced.

