InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Glove for Golfers(JXA-115)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a golf accessory that can be used to improve your grip and clean a club head," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the GLOVE BRUSH. My convenient design eliminates the need to wipe the club head on your pants or rummage through your golf bag for a brush."

The invention provides an improved glove to enhance a golfer's grip. It also enables a golfer to easily remove debris from a club head. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce errant shots. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

