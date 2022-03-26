Lumina Datamatics® is going to the London Book Fair with the latest in digital-first content and technology solutions

Lumina Datamatics® Limited will present a host of advanced tech solutions taking the publishing industry forward at the London Book Fair from April 5-7, 2022.

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, will be at the London Book Fair 2022 (LBF) from April 5 through to April 7 this year. They will host their visitors at stall 3B15 in the famous Olympia Exhibition Centre in West Kensington, London.

Attending LBF this year celebrates a return to normalcy for the industry even as Lumina Datamatics marks its presence for the 13th consecutive year, except the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fair hosts a few conferences, summits, and seminars that serve as headliner events for the who's who in the publishing industry.

The event this year has chosen Sharjah, U.A.E. as its market focus and Catalan Literature as a highlight. It will also host a conference on the Rights of Content Creators, a Writers' Summit, and a Forum for Research and Scholarly Publishing.

Mr Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics® Limited, who will be at the Fair, expressed his excitement, "For us, going to the London Book Fair has become almost like a ritual. LBF is an august gathering of the greats in the global publishing industry. There's no telling our joy at being back, and I look forward to catching up with our peers and clients. The past two years, we sorely missed all buzz, the fanfare, and the uniquely insightful engagement it creates." He added, "We'll be bringing some of our best technology and tools to be exhibited at LBF, including Arty, BluPencil, ExpertSourcePro, Journal Express."

Lumina Datamatics® Limited is inviting LBF attendees to visit its booth at 3B15; book a meeting in advance at: https://www.luminadatamatics.com/london-book-fair/

About Lumina Datamatics

Globally, 8 of the top-10 publishers and 3 of the top-5 eCommerce retailers trust Lumina Datamatics as their strategic partner in providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Our clients benefit from the reduced time-to-market for new products and services, optimised business processes, operational efficiencies, improved competitiveness, and relevant insights. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house platforms, partnerships with global technologies, and more than 2800 professionals spread across Germany, India, and the U.S. This international footprint services our customers across four continents: Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

