Goodyear Auto Service Opens New Store in Beckley, West Virginia

AKRON, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Auto Service announced the recent opening of a new store location in Beckley, WV. Located at 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive, the new store provides local residents with access to the full-service tire and automotive repair service chain.

As part of Goodyear's portfolio of company-owned retail locations, this 8,000 square-foot Goodyear Auto Service store features eight bays and offers a variety of tire, auto maintenance and repair services, including oil changes, brake service and repair, wheel alignments, shocks and struts service and more. For those looking to purchase new tires, a Goodyear Auto Service trained tire expert can help identify the tires that are right for your driving needs and vehicle.

To introduce the new store to the Beckley community, Goodyear Auto Service will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 31 at 12 PM ET, in collaboration with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

"Goodyear is continuously evaluating ways to bring convenient automotive care, tire buying and installation services to drivers," said Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager, Goodyear Retail. "As the first Goodyear Auto Service store in Beckley and the surrounding area, we're excited to be a part of this community and look forward to delivering the quality and expertise consumers expect from Goodyear Auto Service."

With over 600 convenient locations nationwide, Goodyear Auto Service makes finding automotive care in your neighborhood easy. To learn more and book an appointment, visit goodyearautoservice.com or call 304-761-1101.

