InventHelp Presents Virus Killer Hat (ASP-118)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I conducted research on UV lights and learned a lot about their benefits," said the inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I thought of this idea to use UV lights in a hands-free manner to help kill virus, bacteria, and germs when out in public."

The inventor created VIRUS KILLER to fulfill the need for a head covering designed to protect wearers from germs and viruses. This accessory could be worn anytime when venturing from home and helps reduce the spread of germs, bacteria and illnesses. Additionally, this provides the wearer with peace of mind and has the appealing features of a standard cap and hat.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp