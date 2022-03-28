Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2022

Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2022 will be published on April 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions. 

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-04-28-q1 
Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 70624732#
The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com  
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2022,c3531742

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3531742/1553399.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Interim Report for the first quarter 2022

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/invitation-interim-report,c3029028

Invitation Interim Report

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2022-301511447.html

SOURCE Essity

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.