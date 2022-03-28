OPEN MINDS Launches New YouTube Channel - OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand

GETTYSBURG, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bringing innovations that work to the health and human service field" is the focus of the new OPEN MINDS YouTube channel, OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand. That was the comment from OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss in announcing the April 1 launch of the new channel.

"The health and human service field has been traditionally slow in making promising science and innovation a reality for consumers—and in having widespread adoption of proven management best practices," said Ms. Oss. She was remarking on studies that show it takes 15+ years for proven and promising practices to be available to half of the consumers who need them. "Our member and partner organizations are the innovators in the field," she said. "And we wanted to make their innovations in treatment and in management available to the field—and the public at large."

The OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand YouTube Channel, featuring the OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Executive Roundtable series, will launch with 85 sessions. Produced over the last two years, the series focuses on strategic development and industry trends that can improve services delivery and outcomes for consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. These one-hour sessions feature industry executives from our elite organizations, such as Illumination Foundation, Bancroft, and Cornerstone, and OPEN MINDS experts providing case studies, best practices presentations, and thought leader discussions.

The channel and ongoing roundtable series are supported by the OPEN MINDS Circle which provide over 31,000 member health and human service organization with over 800,000 team members. The OPEN MINDS Circle reaches over 140,000 active readers through daily publications distributed to over 70,000 opt-in executives who are the decision-makers in the $860 billion sectors of the industry.

Topics include leadership and board development; strategic and financial planning; MA&A assessment and best practice; technology assessment and implementation; service line development; business development and referral generation; marketing; and data-driven decisionmaking. Each session is led by an OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, providing topic trends and background to support learning objectives that provider organizations, health plans and payers can apply for organizational growth and sustainability focused on improving care for consumers with complex conditions.

New content will be posted following each weekly live OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Executive Roundtable session. Live roundtable events, presented each Thursday at 1pm ET, are open to all OPEN MINDS subscribers, Elite and free, on the OPEN MINDS website .

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

