Boston Celtics and Sun Life cap off 8th year of Fit to Win youth fitness program with Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith

Fully hybrid program teaches local YMCA kids about nutrition, fitness and overall wellness

BOSTON and WELLESLEY, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life and the Boston Celtics have wrapped another successful year of Fit to Win, a four-week fitness and health program for YMCA children grades 3 through 6. The program, which ended yesterday, teaches kids new exercise routines and healthy habits each week, which they track online and earn Celtics prizes. Sun Life and the Celtics evolved the annual program into a hybrid model, allowing children to participate at home and at their local Greater Boston YMCAs. After a fully virtual program last year, kids were able to get back to their YMCA gyms and engage in additional virtual live programs from the Celtics, including a nutrition workshop featuring Priscilla Edwards, owner of Providence-based Glow Café and Juice Bar and a recent recipient of the Boston Celtics and VistaPrint's Power Forward Small Business Grant.

Celtics guard-forward Aaron Nesmith shows his jumping skills at Dorchester YMCA. (PRNewswire)

"Sun Life and the YMCA are wonderful partners in promoting our shared values of health, wellness and supporting the Greater Boston community," said Ted Dalton, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Business Development for the Boston Celtics. "The amazing teams in all three organizations have done a great job of pivoting to hybrid models and keeping kids engaged, and we are proud to continue supporting the Fit to Win program."

During yesterday's finale event, Theis and Nesmith joined kids at the Dorchester YMCA for fitness games and healthy activities. The players discussed how they maintain their health and wellness as well as the importance of eating healthy foods.

Surveys taken by the program participants at the beginning and end of the 4-week session showed an increase in frequency of exercise each week, and a higher consumption of fruits and veggies. The kids also indicated they would continue writing in their mindfulness journals, an activity that was new to the program this year.

"Each year of Fit to Win brings more innovative programming to help children embrace healthy habits and fitness, and Sun Life is proud to offer this growing program in partnership with the Celtics and the YMCA of Greater Boston," said Neil Haynes, CFO of Sun Life U.S. and board member of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "Seeing the kids' faces light up when they meet the players and learn about their fitness routines shows just how valuable our pro athletes are in helping kids live healthier lives."

"The continued support from Sun Life and the Boston Celtics helps us make a real difference in the health of the Greater Boston community, whether children, at-risk adults, or whole families," said James Morton, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "We are thrilled to be open and available to our local families, and proud to be a place to access health education and fitness programs, with the support of our fantastic partners."

This year Fit to Win also introduced "Captain of the Week", recognizing a different YMCA participant each week for their hard work and commitment to the program.

First launched in 2015, Fit to Win has engaged more than 400 children from YMCAs around New England. For more information about the Fit to Win program, visit https://www.nba.com/celtics/video/community/fit-to-win-program-overview

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all-black starting five. In addition, 39 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information, log on to www.celtics.com.

Celtics forward-center Daniel Theis zips around with Fit to Win participants at Dorchester YMCA. (PRNewswire)

Celtics players Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith, along with Lucky the Leprechaun, talk fitness and healthy habits with kids at Dorchester YMCA for annual Sun Life Fit to Win program. (PRNewswire)

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial) (PRNewswire)

