ATI Physical Therapy Expands Workers' Compensation and Auto Personal Injury Product Offerings in Three Texas Markets

Company responds to state's growing needs for better access to these areas of specialty physical therapy care

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company"), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that it has expanded its Workers' Compensation and Auto Personal Injury product offerings in the growing Texas markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.

This expansion comes at a time when the need for these specialty care services is increasing, and as more people return to the workplace and to commuting after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 80 clinicians and clinic directors in these markets have been specially trained to deliver Worker's Compensation and Auto Personal Injury care as part of the expanded program.

"The data tells us that not only are these cities and surrounding areas historically underserved for workers' compensation services, but also that the number of people needing these services is on the rise," said Lucas Myers, ATI Director of Commercial Channel Development. "This expanded investment demonstrates our commitment to not just helping more people get back to health, but to also better serving our business partners who work with these patients."

In addition to the acute care offered in all ATI Physical Therapy clinics, the Company is designating a total of eight specific "hub" clinics in Texas that will specialize in the additional Workers' Compensation specialty services of Work Conditioning, Work Hardening and Functional Capacity Evaluations. The Company has also added more team members dedicated to patient intake when working with business partners such as attorneys, nurse case managers, physicians, healthcare networks and other patient referrers.

Founded 25 years ago with roots in treating injured workers, ATI is doubling down on a big part of its heritage. Collectively, ATI's Workers' Compensation and Auto Personal Injury program is designed to safely get injured workers and motorists back to their best physical condition, reducing lost time on the job, lost earnings and time away from their life's passions.

"These services are part of our commitment to providing better access to care for patients as well as better service for our business partners and referral sources," said Jack Larsen, ATI Executive Chairman. "We expect to soon bring similar expanded workers' compensation product offerings to more clinics and more states nationwide."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

