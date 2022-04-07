Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Cover Model Jamie Villamor Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Jamie Villamor, cover model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

Jamie Villamor (PRNewswire)

"We are beyond thrilled to have Jamie join the site" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Her exciting lifestyle and large following are sure to accelerate her growth on the site as a fan favorite."

Jamie Villamor is a competitive pistol shooter who has competed all over the world. She is a knife maker and a 2nd degree black belt in Tae-Keon-Do. She has recently partnered with Innocent Armor, a company who incorporates the latest bullet resistance technology into clothing and gear. Jamie is also a model who has appeared on the cover of some of the largest publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Maxim, Glamour, FHM, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan magazines. She has a large social media following and boasts 1.3M+ followers on her Instagram. Villamor gives back to the community and donates her time to many charitable causes and organizations such as Candlelighters, Nevada Childhood Cancer, Spread the Word, Delmar Gardens, and Joy Prom.

"I'm really looking forward to connecting with all of my fans on HoneyDrip.com" said Villamor. "I encourage everyone to subscribe and check out my exclusive content!"

Follow Jamie on Instagram @jamie_villamor

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.