Cole Haan's "Move Makers" Collection Stars Four Female Visionaries Making Steps Towards a Brighter Future

The Campaign Celebrates a Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Introducing Bold, Vibrant Styles Made for Getting it Done

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan, the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, announced the launch of its Move Makers capsule collection accompanied by a campaign in celebration of extraordinary women around the world, today and every day. The campaign highlights four entrepreneurial creatives: DJ and Host, Amrit Sidhu, Thea Hughes, Founder of MaxEffort. Wellness Coach and Creative Collaborator, Digital Strategist and Creative Consultant, Maria Alia, and Creative Director, Gia Seo.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9021351-cole-haan-move-makers-collection-designed-by-women/

Designed by women, for women, the capsule collection features a curated selection of bold and vibrant footwear and accessories styles intentionally developed for making moves all year long. The collection includes footwear offerings such as the GrandPrø Ultra Sneaker, ZERØGRAND Overtake Golf Shoe, ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal, ZERØGRAND Outpace 2 Running Shoe as well as a Performance Backpack and a Performance Running Belt, Performing Running Baseball cap, and more. The collection was designed with a modern and feminine approach to color, the hues carefully selected to embody the bold and colorful personalities of the women for whom we created it. Additionally, each product is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of a woman's dynamic 24/7, 365 performance lifestyles.

"When we set out to create this women's capsule collection, it was important to us that it underscore Cole Haan's ongoing dedication to celebrating women not just one month a year, but each and every single day. The women featured in the campaign really spoke to existing customers as well as a new generation of Cole Haan customers in an authentic, meaningful way," said Megan Lindstrand, VP Global Marketing. "The team of extraordinary Cole Haan women who brought this collection and campaign to life truly feel as though Amrit, Thea, Maria, and Gia are the embodiment of what it takes to make moves and work for what you believe in."

"Women's lives and roles are consistently changing and evolving, a point which has become especially evident within the past couple of years. Not only does Move Makers provide our incredible female customers options for how she's living and styling herself today, but also something that's adaptable and can meet her needs for whatever task life throws her way," said Erica Mackoul, VP Global Channel Merchandising.

The campaign underscores Cole Haan's mission to empower women in all facets of their lives and is centered on uplifting and recognizing the extraordinary women making moves within their own communities on a daily basis. In addition to serving as faces of the campaign, the featured creatives shared how move making takes shape in their own lives:

Amrit Sidhu , DJ and Host



I use my platform to advocate for positive change. We have a responsibility that comes with our visibility to speak up for those who need it. What moves me most is the power we have as individuals, to create the change that we're looking for. I use my platform to advocate for positive change. We have a responsibility that comes with our visibility to speak up for those who need it. What moves me most is the power we have as individuals, to create the change that we're looking for.

Thea Hughes , Founder of MaxEffort, Wellness Coach and Creative Collaborator



Movement means moving forward at all costs. True movement is to overcome obstacles without repeating what has worked in the past, because movement means change. That continuous progress is what MaxEffort is all about – both in terms of a physical workout and the evolution of the self. Movement means moving forward at all costs. True movement is to overcome obstacles without repeating what has worked in the past, because movement means change. That continuous progress is what MaxEffort is all about – both in terms of a physical workout and the evolution of the self.

Maria Alia , Creative Consultant, and Digital Strategist



Movement is in the shifting of mainstream perceptions, and I feel we're breaking barriers around the monolithic idea of what a Muslim woman looks like, what she does, and how she thinks. We're individual, we're multi-faceted, and there is no one size fits all. Movement is in the shifting of mainstream perceptions, and I feel we're breaking barriers around the monolithic idea of what a Muslim woman looks like, what she does, and how she thinks. We're individual, we're multi-faceted, and there is no one size fits all.

Gia Seo , Creative Director



Communities grow under an umbrella of compassion. One small move can start a ripple. My work is to visually showcase it with stories that help people connect to a community that they might not have been a part of before. Remembering my parents' experience immigrating to America drives my work ethic and moral compass. Communities grow under an umbrella of compassion. One small move can start a ripple. My work is to visually showcase it with stories that help people connect to a community that they might not have been a part of before. Remembering my parents' experience immigrating to America drives my work ethic and moral compass.

The Move Makers collection is available now at www.ColeHaan.com, and select US and International stores starting today. The shoes are available in women's sizes and retail from $50-$150.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

For more information, contact:

Autumn Communications

colehaan@autumncommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cole Haan