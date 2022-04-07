THE EASIEST AND HARDEST COMMERCIAL VEHICLES TO DECARBONIZE

Fuels Institute Study Explores the Challenges Facing Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicle Market Policies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuels Institute today released a new study that explores the overall challenges that the Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicle (MHDV) market faces on the road to decarbonization.

Fuels Institute logo (PRNewswire)

To inform the broad community on the nuances of MHDV decarbonization, the Fuels Institute collaborated with Guidehouse Insights to highlight the complexity of the market. To do so, Guidehouse Insights identified the top five and bottom five applications for MHDV decarbonization as a function of technology readiness and quantified each market's impact on the overall U.S. MHDV market and contribution to U.S. MHDV GHG emissions.

Vehicle types and sizes are diverse, customization is frequent, and operating conditions present myriad and nuanced challenges for various decarbonization solutions. "The MHDV market policies, targets, and expectations cannot be the same as those for light-duty vehicles because the MHDV market is vastly more complex," states John Eichberger, Fuels Institute Executive Director. "Legislators, regulators, and corporations need to understand this complexity as they set targets for policy and design incentive mechanisms for market suppliers."

Fuels Institute, founded by NACS in 2013, is a non-profit research-oriented think tank that evaluates market issues related to vehicles and the fuels that power them, incorporating the perspective of diverse stakeholders to develop and publish peerreviewed, comprehensive, fact-based research projects. The Fuels Institute is a nonbiased organization that does not advocate.

