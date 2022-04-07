Marcelo Bartholo Succeeds Richard Jeanneret as EY US-East Region Vice Chair

Bartholo will lead 14,000 professionals across all EY service lines from Maine to Virginia

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announces that Marcelo Bartholo has been named the US-East Region Vice Chair, effective April 1, 2022. Bartholo, who will join the EY US Executive Committee and EY Americas Operating Executive, succeeds Richard Jeanneret, who after an eminent 39 year-career, will retire from the firm in June 2022.

Julie Boland, US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner-Elect, said: "Marcelo will build on the foundation of exceptional client service and innovation to lead the continued expansive growth of the region. Pulling from his deep experience leading major business transformations across a variety of industries, he will drive our people agenda, cultivate belonging and inclusiveness, and help our clients, teams and communities thrive."

As Region Vice Chair, Bartholo will lead more than 14,000 professionals across 20 office locations and across all EY service lines. He will address clients' pressing business issues, work to attract and retain talent, and drive EY growth across the US-East region.

Bartholo has been with EY for more than 20 years, previously holding the titles of Americas Deputy Vice Chair of Consulting, East Regional Consulting Leader, and Northeast Region Risk Leader. Bartholo has successfully led major client engagements in several areas including controls, risk transformation, IPO readiness, process improvement, and information technology. He also has worked in more than 20 countries across the Americas and Europe, spending approximately half of his career working on overseas engagements. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusiveness, Bartholo's other roles include EY Americas Consulting D&I Executive Sponsor and members of the EY Americas Inclusiveness Advisory Council and the US-East Region Ethnicity Task Force.

Jeanneret, a purpose-driven leader and trailblazing ally for diversity, equity and inclusiveness, has served as a trusted advisor to c-suite executives and boards at private equity firms and Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years. He holds a remarkable tenure in the role of EY US-East Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner, where he not only drove top-line growth but fostered a diverse and inclusive culture of belonging. Previously, Jeanneret served as EY Americas Vice Chair of Strategy and Transactions, where he led the practice to number-one market share and drove record profits. Throughout his career, Jeanneret has demonstrated a keen ability to not only continually transform client service delivery, but to lead with empathy, inspire teams, and advocate for progress, from pioneering anti-racist programs within EY to testifying on Capitol Hill on behalf of LGBTQ+ equality. Upon his retirement, Jeanneret plans to serve on boards and advise companies on their strategic growth objectives.

"I am honored to succeed Rich, as the US-East Region continues to be a priority market with immense growth potential," said Bartholo. "I look forward to working with our diverse teams of professionals to support clients as they navigate our rapidly changing world, while strengthening our EY culture of teaming, collaboration, and inclusion for all."

Originally from a small town outside of São Paulo, Brazil, Bartholo is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish. Barcelo holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from Marquette University.

More information about Bartholo can be found here.

