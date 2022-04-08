Come Dance With Me's Ava Otto Launches New Website

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 11-year-old actress, dancer and model Ava Otto, who appears next on CBS' Come Dance With Me, has just launched her own personal website http://www.AvaOtto.com to connect with her fans and dive deeper into her passions!

Ava, the daughter of Limp Bizkit's John Otto, whom she will be performing alongside on the new family dance competition series by CBS with top choreographers such as Ashley Wallen (The Greatest Showman), Dominique Kelley (The Producers, La La Land) and Jessica Castro (In The Heights), has been in the spotlight since she was 5-years-old.

Since then, she has booked jobs alongside Grammy Award winner Darlene Koldenhoven, and trained with some of the world's top dancers/choreographers, including renowned ballerina Alison Stroming and So You Think You Can Dance alumni Robert Roldan and Carly Blaney. Beyond her work in dance, entertainment and modeling, Ava is an outspoken advocate for anti-bullying organizations and even started her own non-profit, Passion Project X, which focuses on providing various forms of support to others who are pursuing their dreams.

"The journey to becoming my best self is never ending. I'm grateful for lessons I learn and the people I met along the way," says Ava.

