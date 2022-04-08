DISPLAY GROUP ADDS TO ITS CREATIVE COLLECTIVE OF EVENT COMPANIES

Fantasee Lighting Acquired by AVL Creative

DETROIT, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Creative, a Display Group company, has acquired Fantasee Lighting and its FLI Rigging division. Display Group is a collective of companies serving the event industry by providing an all-inclusive solution for their client's event initiatives. AVL Creative's acquisition of Fantasee Lighting and FLI Rigging expands the group's offering for event planners.

"We want to offer our clients a seamless production experience and with the addition of Fantasee Lighting, we now have a full suite of event services under one roof," said Rick Portwood, founder and chairman of Display Group. "We now have over 100 employees dedicated to delivering professional meeting and event services for our clients," added Portwood.

"Fantasee Lighting will keep its name and team under AVL Creative" said Mike McConnell, president of AVL Creative. "Fantasee lighting is a leader in the lighting and rigging industry and we are honored to carry on the legacy that they have built. Having their whole team and collection of services added to our group expands our national reputation and provides a bright future for the company and even more turnkey service offerings for our clients."

Portwood expects 2022 sales to be north of $20 million.

Display Group's suite of capabilities include design, staging, audio-visual, event rentals, 3D fabrication, and now an even more dedicated lighting and rigging firm in house. Their clients include the Rocket Family of Companies, Detroit Homecoming, United Wholesale Mortgage, Magna International, Kelly Services, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Edison, and Autism Alliance of Michigan.

Fantasee Lighting was founded in 1976. Visionary owner and founder Stefan Graf will become a consultant under the Display Group umbrella. "I love that my team stays intact with a fabulous family-oriented work culture. We will be making the move to Detroit over the next few months; we've wanted to be in the city for years so this is a bonus."

