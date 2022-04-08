REALTY ONE GROUP STUNS ONE SUMMIT 2022 ATTENDEES

From Jabawockeez to Simon Sinek, the UNBrokerage Brings Down the House, Proving 'Anything is Possible' Pledging to Fulfill Even More Dreams in 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During its largest event ever, Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, rocked the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, this week during its 2022 ONE SUMMIT, drawing impassioned real estate professionals and franchisees from 49 states and for the first time ever, international attendees and representatives from eight countries.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

With the Aria marquee welcoming the powerhouse brand to the strip, attendees inside barely left their feet, blown away by industry-leading business coaching, some of the world's best speakers and entertainers and branding like real estate has never seen before.

"We refuse to put on an average convention; this is an unforgettable experience and our professionals deserve nothing less," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We know we left them inspired and impacted, with not ONE doubt in their mind that they're with the right real estate brand who's painting Las Vegas and the entire globe gold."

For two days, legendary speakers like Simon Sinek, Dr. Eric Thomas, "the Hip Hop Preacher," Ben Nemtin, Nick Santonastasso who speaks at Tony Robbins' events and the first African American U.S. Olympic gold medal speed skater Erin Jackson, sent shockwaves through the ballroom with compelling attestations that anything really is possible, while performances by the Bella Violinists, Israeli 'mystifier' Lior Surchard, America's Got Talent winner Kodi Lee and local Vegas sensation, the Jabbawockeez, flat out stunned the crowd.

Topping the sensational two-day agenda was the launch of the company's new campaign, #MyONEDream, with a goal to fulfill as many life-changing dreams as possible in 2022. ONE SUMMIT attendees attached their biggest dreams to a dream wall in the ballroom, with the company fulfilling several of them at the closing ceremony. #MyONEDream is a continuation of Realty ONE Group's purpose to open doors and an extension of its ONE Cares 501(c)3 efforts which help thousands every year from victims of natural disasters, veterans and children in care, partners like One Tree Planted and One Girl Can and more recently the company's massive effort to help Ukrainian children refugees .

ONE SUMMIT 2022 concluded Tuesday with the annual BLACK & GOLD gala and a packed party at Aria's popular Jewel nightclub.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

