Chubb Releases Liability Limit Benchmark & Large Loss Profile Report 2022

The annual report allows risk management professionals to assess liability limits and evolving exposures by industry sector

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched its Liability Limit Benchmark & Large Loss Profile 2022 report, highlighting how risks and loss cost trends have evolved over the past decade. Chubb's 14th annual report focuses on ten industry sectors including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, chemical, life sciences, real estate and hospitality, transportation, consumer products, healthcare, and construction.

"We have chosen a new logo that is a simple expression of our name, with no extra symbols or visual distractions. It?s a simple, refined, modern expression of Chubb,? said Evan Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Chubb) (PRNewswire)

As the report details, a confluence of factors is contributing to increasingly frequent and severe large losses felt across business sectors. The impacts of social and economic inflation, the litigious environment, extreme weather events, and the global pandemic are among the forces continuing to pose major challenges for business leaders and risk managers.

"Risk is only becoming more complex, and the financial consequences of inadequate protection are becoming more severe in tandem," said Joseph Fobert, Executive Vice President, Excess Casualty, Chubb Major Accounts. "As exposures continue to heighten and emerge, it's critical for risk management professionals to ensure the businesses they serve are not subject to potential gaps in insurance coverage."

Brokers and risk managers can leverage the data and insights within the report to evaluate their organizations' insurance limits in the context of liability challenges continuing to face the industry.

"The report highlights how large losses are dramatically increasing, while company insurance limits are often flat or diminishing. With an ever-evolving risk landscape, it remains critical for companies to manage their insurance policy limits carefully and talk to their broker and carriers to understand all options available to effectively manage their organization's exposures," added Mr. Fobert.

Download the 2022 edition of Chubb's Liability Limit Benchmark & Large Loss Profile report here.

