Edward Jones named one of the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 23rd time, Edward Jones has earned a spot on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® ranking by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine. Edward Jones ranked No. 35 on the prestigious 2022 list.

"We're extremely proud of this recognition. As a purpose-driven, human-centered firm, our key focus is understanding what our colleagues truly value, so we sustain a place of belonging where we welcome, respect and value different ideas," said Kristin Johnson, the firm's chief transformation and human resources officer. "Now in our centennial year, we are even more intentional about communicating the core principles on which our firm was founded. True to our purpose of partnering for positive impact, we are focused on our associate and leader behaviors that support the five culture mindsets of Leadership, Place of Belonging, Continuous Learning, Effective Decision Making and Growing Our Impact that will carry us forward into our next 100 years."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Survey statements collectively describe a great associate experience, defined as high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Additionally, Great Place to Work measured the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to ensure each company is creating a great workplace for all.

Edward Jones recently released its fourth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Partnering for Positive Impact," which showcases the firm's year-end 2021 achievements and how it works to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society. In 2021, the firm furthered a place of belonging for its associates and advanced its diverse representation goals, educated more than 175,000 individuals through its Financial Fitness program and donated more than $26 million to 259 organizations through corporate, Edward Jones Foundation and philanthropic giving.

In 2022, Edward Jones also was named to Fortune magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies and, in 2021, was ranked as a Best Workplace in the Financial Services and Insurance Industry.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

About the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing over 870,000 confidential employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must have at least 1,000 U.S. employees to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.8 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is Edward Jones, and its recruiting Web site is https://careers.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.

