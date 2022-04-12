Bluescape partners with Bureau of Magic Studios to create "Passport to Oz"

Bluescape's visual collaboration tool provides the magic for latest innovative storytelling experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau of Magic Studios (BoM), the owners and creative producers behind the animated Emmy Award-winning "Lost in Oz" series, today announced they are set to launch Passport to Oz, a membership-based, community-powered experience built on the blockchain, that invites fans to be a part of the continuing Oz story. Bluescape, a visual collaboration and online whiteboard platform, will be a key technology partner in the launch, driving collaboration among a distributed team of creatives and partners.

Bluescape Visual Collaborative Workspace (PRNewsFoto/Bluescape) (PRNewsfoto/Bluescape Software) (PRNewswire)

"Bluescape's innovative platform allows us to share and develop creative ideas and content across a global team."

"Projects like 'Lost in Oz' and Passport to Oz are exactly why we created Bluescape," says Peter Jackson, CEO of Bluescape. "We've always been committed to enhancing the way teams work on creative and productive experiences, which is why we are thrilled to partner with BoM. Together, BoM and Bluescape are bringing back the magic of innovative storytelling experiences."

Bluescape, which is built for the unique needs of its creative customers, allows teams to collaborate in real-time and streamline review processes for faster results. Bluescape will play an essential role in the production of Passport to Oz uniting a global team to support creative meetings including brainstorms, presentations, and reviews.

"This is not your typical Hollywood partnership," says Mark Warshaw, Executive Producer. "We are bringing together a group of technology visionaries to launch Oz into this emerging landscape. Bluescape's innovative collaboration platform allows us to share and develop creative ideas and content across a global team."

Passport to Oz will be available at www.PassportToOz.com and SIMBA Chain's NFT Marketplace. Anticipated launch: June 2022.

To register interest for Passport to Oz now and reserve your waitlist space in the queue, go to www.PassportToOz.com.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About "Lost in Oz"

"Lost in Oz" streams on Amazon Prime globally and has also been licensed to broadcast networks in every major market in the world including Disney, Nickelodeon, MBC, ABC, and RAI in second window deals brokered by international distributor Zodiak Kids.

"Lost in Oz" is a seven-time Emmy-Award Nominee and three-time winner, including Outstanding Animated Children's Program. It is also the recipient of an Annie Nomination: Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children.

About The Bureau of Magic

The Bureau of Magic (BoM) creates and produces signature animated and live action entertainment for the whole family. The Bureau of Magic storytelling team has been trusted to tell stories for and about the Wizard of Oz, the NFL, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Superman. Their projects have been nominated for 15 Emmy® Awards, winning four, including Outstanding Children's Animated Program and a nomination for Outstanding New Approaches to Drama Series.

BoM is currently developing series with Paramount TV Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studios, Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, Jimmy Fallon's Electric Hot Dog and Patrick Somerville's Tractor Beam. Mark Warshaw, Darin Mark, Abram Makowka, and Jared Mark are the co-creators, executive producers and writers of "Lost in Oz" and the co-founders of The Bureau of Magic. The Bureau of Magic is represented by CAA and Mark Muir at Greenberg Glusker.

