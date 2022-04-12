CANON ANNOUNCES NEW SOFTWARE THAT EXPANDS FUNCTIONALITY OF 4K PTZ CAMERAS

Webcam Driver delivers benefits for online meetings and classes

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of Webcam Driver, a new free-of-charge software for Windows™ that allows three models of Canon 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras to be used as webcams.

Canon's new Webcam Driver software is compatible with the CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-X300 4K PTZ cameras, and allows them to be used as webcams. By simply connecting the cameras via IP to a Windows PC with the Webcam Driver installed, the cameras can be operated as webcams.

There has been a rapid increase in demand for video content with the widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices and, as a result, a significant amount of live and pre-recorded video content is being created and distributed to meet this demand. In addition, remote alternatives to in-person events have increased, leading to widespread adoption of online content distribution.

With the wide variety of uses made possible by this software, users of the CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-X300 4K PTZ cameras can adapt to new communication styles in the "new normal" and beyond by utilizing video streaming for such events as online meetings, classes and worship services.

Additionally, Canon is announcing the Mac OS supported Search Tool software. This software was previously only available for Windows systems. The Search Tool software is used during PTZ setup and configuration. When the software is utilized it will search the network for existing Canon IP supported PTZ cameras and quickly provide information about the camera such as IP address, model name and serial number – making it easy for the installer to set up.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th. For more information about Canon's presence at the show and the Webcam Driver, please visit usa.canon.com.

Canon's Webcam Driver will be provided free-of-charge starting in early June 2022.

