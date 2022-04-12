Come together: Lone Wolf connects digital marketing and CRM to real estate's leading transaction management solution

Real estate tech leader brings family of brands together and moves closer to a fully connected real estate experience

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce new integrations between its digital marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, Boost, Propertybase Go, and LionDesk, to Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition), the leading transaction management solutions in real estate. These integrations bring Lone Wolf's family of brands together for the first time and move the company closer to providing a fully connected real estate experience for agents and brokers. Each of these integrations is free to current users of the products and available to use today.

"We're here to make it simpler for people to buy and sell homes," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and President of Lone Wolf. "We're doing that by bringing all the critical real estate touchpoints together into one unified technology platform. These integrations are a major step forward to getting everyone in real estate—whether they're agents and brokers or buyers and sellers—the fully connected experience they expect, demand, and deserve."

With the new connections to Boost, LionDesk, and Propertybase Go, Transactions' users can buy listing ads while working on a deal, launch promo ads, check ad campaign status, pull contact details into their forms and signings, and start a transaction right from their CRM contacts, all in the same system. The broker version of Transactions also offers two-way integrations to Cloud CMA, Authentisign, and Back Office, connecting to everything from social ads to listing presentations, client communications to contracts, digital signings to commission checks. This gives agents and brokers a single system to guide the entire homebuying and selling process for their clients.

"Real estate is moving headlong into a modern digital experience," said Sean Wheeler, Chief Technology Officer at Lone Wolf, "in which data moves smoothly from lead to close and equips consumers, professionals, and businesses with the timely, actionable information they need to make smart and fast decisions. Transactions is the gateway to this whole experience, the hub for all things real estate, and we look forward to connecting even more solutions to it in the future."

Lone Wolf bought Boost, LionDesk, and Propertybase Go in 2021 to add lead generation, CRM, and website capabilities to its leading technology suite, one that is deeply embedded in the modern real estate experience for buyers, sellers, agents, and brokers:

Boost's listing ads garner over 1 million impressions on Facebook daily

Cloud CMA produces over 430,000 CMA reports per month

Propertybase Go powers over 9,000 real estate websites

LionDesk starts over 72 million conversations a year

Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition) processes over 65 million forms and 10.5 million transactions a year

Authentisign completes 2.4 million signings a month and 29 million per year

Back Office pays over 5.5 million agent checks per year

