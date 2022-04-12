Farmers Insurance® is named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 by Great Place to Work®

Farmers Insurance® is named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 by Great Place to Work®

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Farmers Insurance® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022, the fourth consecutive year Farmers® has been named to the prestigious list. The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance) (PRNewswire)

"At Farmers, we recognize the importance of creating an inclusive environment that champions and empowers people to thrive in their roles," said Mark Welch, chief people & diversity officer for Farmers Insurance. "As a leading national employer, we're honored our efforts have been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as we continue to foster an engaging and rewarding workplace."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience regardless of role.

Farmers employees can enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

Competitive 401(k) : Eligible employees can plan for the future by participating in Farmers 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6% of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4% base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay, which has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to Farmers match amount.

Family-friendly benefits: Farmers provides 10 weeks of 100 percent paid leave for parents to care for and bond with a new child. The policy extends to eligible employees who become a parent following a birth, surrogacy, or legal adoption (17 or younger).

Time to recharge: Farmers promotes a healthy work/life balance allowing for time to relax, recharge and spend time with family and friends. Eligible employees are provided 19-34 paid days off per year depending on their tenure with the organization.

Focus on health and wellbeing : Farmers offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, health savings and flexible spending accounts, life and AD&D insurance, short- and long-term disability, and wellness programs. All employees have access to telemedicine services for general and behavior health concerns and free counseling sessions and other mental health resources through the Employee Assistance Program. Farmers provides employees with a subscription to Headspace, a guided meditation app that provides tools to improve mental health, address parenting concerns, promote financial wellness and provide information to employees on other relevant topics.

Ways to give back : Farmers helps employees make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities. The Farmers Family Fund, which is funded through employee donations, is a resource for Farmers employees who experience significant financial hardship.

Opportunities to grow professionally : Farmers invests in employees' professional development with training opportunities through the University of Farmers, and on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals.

Annual employee bonus: Eligible employees can receive a bonus for their work linked to individual and business performance.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

For more information or to explore open positions at Farmers Insurance, please visit farmers.com/careers/corporate/.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and @WeAreFarmers or follow on Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Farmers Insurance