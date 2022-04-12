First of its kind, Recovery Works Martinsville addiction treatment campus now open

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, announced the opening of its comprehensive treatment campus and recovery community in Martinsville, Indiana, to which it started admitting patients this week.

Phase One of Recovery Works Martinsville—situated on 9.25 acres at 504 Grand Valley Boulevard—is a 32-bed withdrawal management (detox) and residential treatment center, and is the first program of several to start treating individuals suffering from drug and/or alcohol addiction.

Soon to follow are outpatient counseling programs with nearby recovery housing; a 32-bed inpatient psychiatric care center for individuals with mental health issues related to substance use disorders; and an outpatient opioid addiction treatment center called Martinsville Treatment Services.

"What makes this project so unique is having an opioid treatment program on site. We will be able to offer the full continuum of care on one campus, which truly reflects our mission of treating people where they're at and where they're willing to accept care," said Pinnacle Treatment Centers CEO Joe Pritchard, a U.S. Navy veteran who made his personal journey through recovery and is now dedicated to helping others. "Our patients will have access to whatever therapies they need to achieve lifelong recovery."

Pinnacle representatives celebrated the opening of Recovery Works Martinsville on April 6 with city, county and state officials, as well as team members, community leaders and others from the healthcare field.

After a blessing of the building, more than 125 attendees heard remarks from Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch; Indiana Executive Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger; Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin; Pritchard from Pinnacle; and Recovery Works Martinsville Executive Director Leah Scott. Pinnacle COO Brian Thorn emceed the ceremony, which also featured a special performance of God Bless America by the Tabernacle Christian School Choir.

After years of progress in reducing overdoses among Hoosiers, Indiana reported a 32% increase in fatal overdoses during the 12-month period beginning in April 2020 and ending in April 2021, according to data released in November by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase in Indiana and across the country can be attributed to COVID and the havoc it has wreaked on individuals, as well as the dangers of fentanyl.

"I applaud leaders at both Recovery Works Martinsville and Pinnacle Treatment Centers for providing vulnerable Hoosiers with this new resource," said Lt. Gov. Crouch. "We know how stressful the last two years have been, and this treatment center will be an asset to individuals needing comprehensive treatment to address the challenges of substance use disorders."

At Pinnacle's groundbreaking ceremony one year ago, Huntsinger said, "Recovery Works will provide quality care and treatment for Hoosiers and help them restart and rebuild their lives in recovery. It's important we all work together to continuously enact meaningful changes to put an end to substance use disorder and that we do so with urgency, now. I applaud Pinnacle, Mayor Costin, Morgan County leadership and everyone who has had a hand in making this possible. Because it's an all-hands-on-deck approach where we'll save more lives from this disease that has already taken so much and so many."

Each patient at Recovery Works Martinsville receives an individualized treatment plan that incorporates individual, group and family therapy, medication if needed, experientials such as art, meditation, and yoga, and more. Through evidence-based therapeutic approaches, trained clinical and medical staff help patients learn about their disease of addiction and develop skills around anger management, anxiety, PTSD, and relapse prevention, to name a few.

"Recovery is a very special thing," added Pritchard. "To be passionate, to wake up every morning and want to do this job – it's truly a calling. Our team wakes up every day with one thing on their mind, 'What can I do to help another human being change their life?'"

Medicaid is accepted as well as most commercial insurance plans. Individuals can call 765-516-6275 for a free consultation.

In the state of Indiana, Pinnacle operates two other detox and residential centers with outpatient services and recovery homes, Recovery Works Merrillville and Recovery Works Cambridge City.

