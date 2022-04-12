Fortuna selects Input 1 Payments digital payment platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortuna General Insurance Agency, a long-time client of gotoPremiumFinance, a subsidiary of Input 1, has selected Input 1's payment platform to process digital payments for their agents.

Input 1 Payments was the best-fit payment solution for Fortuna because their offerings met the ease-of-use, security, and service expectations we needed. - Chris Baker , President, Fortuna

Fortuna searched for a payment platform that would bring them another step closer to full digital transformation. Their two main goals were to strategically upgrade their payment collection capabilities by offering a way for their agents to pay using digital methods without incurring any costs to Fortuna while also strengthening their commitment to protecting the privacy of their customers by removing sensitive financial data from their system, relieving them of PCI compliance. Input 1 Payments solidly achieves those goals and seamlessly integrates into Fortuna's existing systems.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Fortuna by providing their customers with the best possible payment experience," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "Input 1 Payments continues to lead the insurance industry with its secure, low code/no code design that seamlessly ties into existing customer websites or core systems. Input 1's unmatched pricing model accelerates implementation timelines while removing setup and monthly maintenance costs." Input 1 Payments is PCI compliant, and Input 1 is SOC level I & II audited for security and sensitive information.

"Input 1 Payments was the best-fit payment solution for Fortuna because their offerings met the ease-of-use, security, and service expectations we needed," said Chris Baker, CIC, President of Fortuna. "We needed to simplify our back-office operations and reduce related expenses by transitioning away from processing paper checks. Input 1 has been a trusted partner for years. Their Payments offering is top-notch, is easily integrated with our existing system, and helps keep payments current with messaging to our agents for easy and timely payment processing. Fortuna's customers are happy, our back-office operations are more streamlined, and our bottom-line is improved with Input 1 Payments."

About Fortuna General Insurance Agency

Fortuna General Insurance Agency is a privately owned independent wholesaler and one of the fastest-growing insurance distributors nationwide. Their vast network of exclusive carriers means they can provide a competitive solution for nearly every commercial risk from preferred to hard-to-place. Their growth is propelled by their commitment to superior service and a knowledge of what is required to get the business on the books.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

