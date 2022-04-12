Good Day Farm Partners with International Cannabis Brand Cookies To Unveil The Iconic Brand's First Dispensary in Arkansas

"Berner's By Good Day Farm" will be the first store in the South to feature Cookies' unique cultivars and one-of-a-kind apparel.

Berner to appear at a grand opening event held at the store on April 15.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm ("Good Day Farm" or the "Company"), a leading medical cannabis producer with operations across the southern U.S., today unveiled "Berner's By Good Day Farm." Occupying 4,034 square feet of prime retail space in the Little Rock suburb of Chenal, this retail collaboration marks Cookies' entry into the Arkansas medical cannabis market and will provide the state's patients with an expanded assortment of curated cannabis products and exclusive merchandise.

Berner's by Good Day Farm (PRNewswire)

"I never imagined our first store in the South being in Arkansas; I actually never pictured opening a store in the South in general," said Berner, Founder and CEO of Cookies. "We are extremely excited about our partnership with Good Day Farm and look forward to providing real menus and a curated customer journey for those in Arkansas, especially those who have never experienced cannabis before. The last time I was in Little Rock, I was on a tour with Snoop and we had a blast. I look forward to setting the tone with Good Day Farm and giving Arkansas a taste of California."

With a bold and unmistakable "Cookies blue" exterior design, Berner's By Good Day Farm will carry products from both Cookies and Good Day Farm, including exclusive merchandise such as bespoke skateboards and apparel designed with the spirit of Little Rock in mind. Exclusive Cookies cultivars will be available, including Gary Payton, Cereal Milk, The Fly, Georgia Pie, Laughing Gas and Peach Cobbler.

"As ambassadors of cannabis in the South, it's an honor to be the first cannabis company to bring the iconic Cookies brand to Arkansas patients," said Laurie Gregory, Chief Marketing Officer at Good Day Farm. "Our new dispensary will offer the best of both brands, featuring 30+ new cultivars and all the products Good Day Farm's customers know and love, from honey, gummies, chocolates and vapes, to our newly launched live resin collection. This store is the first of many planned collaborations between Good Day Farm and Cookies across the South, a partner who shares our commitment to helping good people and providing good cannabis."

Area patients are welcome to attend a grand opening celebration at the store on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring local food, merchandise giveaways, and an appearance by Berner.

Berner's by Good Day Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, syringes, tinctures and topical creams. With state-of-the-art grow operations and cutting-edge R&D facilities across Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri, Good Day Farm prides itself on being an ambassador of this healing plant in the South, where every day the Company is on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From high-touch and high-tech growing practices to expert extraction methods, everything Good Day Farm does is rooted in a desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days. Good Day Farm is a proud partner of the Last Prisoner Project and continues to be a strong advocate for the plants over pills movement. For more information or to locate a dispensary, visit www.gooddayfarmdispensary.com.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co.

