LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2022 SMALL-SIGNAL DISCRETE SEMICONDUCTOR DATA BOOK

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced the release of its 2022 Small Signal Discrete Data Book.

This discrete semiconductor data book will be an important tool for designers building advanced analog signal chains.

The 2022 Linear Systems Small Signal Discrete Semiconductor Data Book provides detailed information on the full range of the company's parts, including a product selection guide and data sheets. "These components are world leaders in their respective classes, and this data book represents the most complete presentation of them to date," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. Download the Data Book

"This new edition of our data book provides important updated information on the components companies around the world rely upon to make industry-leading products," McCune said. "We've made this resource concise, easy to use and complete. This data book will be an important tool for designers building advanced analog signal chains."

Products included in the 2022 Linear Systems Data Book:

N-Channel and P-Channel Single and Dual JFETs

Low Leakage Single and Dual Diodes

N-Channel Lateral Single and Quad Lateral DMOS Switches

Current Regulating Diodes

Bipolar Single and Dual NPN and PNP Transistors

P-Channel and N-Channel Enhancement Mode Single and Dual Small-Signal MOSFETs

Single BIFET Amplifiers

Light Sensitive JFET Photo FETs

N-Channel and P-Channel JFET VCRs (Voltage Controlled Resistors)

Industries using the parts include: High-End Audio; Test & Measurement; Military/Space; Industrial Controls; Precision Sensors; Medical Electronics; Electro-Optical and Geophysical Exploration Instrumentation.

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids.

For more information, visit https://www.linearsystems.com

