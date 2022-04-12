nextSource and LiveHire Forge Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Talent Communities

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire and nextSource announce a formal partnership that offers organizations greater connections to talent. Together, LiveHire and nextSource deliver an innovative direct sourcing solution to address the talent acquisition challenges most organizations are facing today.

The partnership between LiveHire and nextSource delivers a solution that goes beyond traditional direct sourcing talent pools to offer client-specific communities of highly engaged, pre-qualified talent. This collaboration also helps companies build stronger employer brands through a positive candidate experience that keeps extraordinary talent coming back.

"It is an exciting time at nextSource. Coming together with LiveHire, one of the most highly respected direct sourcing platforms in the industry, enables us to build custom curated talent communities that deliver great talent, faster, for our clients and theirs," said Catherine Candland, nextSource's CEO. "As a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise, we feel especially fortunate to be working LiveHire, an exceptionally innovative partner who shares our intent to drive diversity through curated talent communities."

"nextSource is a true believer in the importance of continued innovation and solution enhancements. This partnership exemplifies their dedication and is a true reflection of our desire to collaborate with companies with common goals," says Christy Forest, CEO and Executive Director at LiveHire.

About LiveHire: LiveHire is a globally leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LiveHire