NUVINAIR WELCOMES SALES-INDUSTRY VETERAN MISA TANAKA AS REGIONAL SUPPORT DIRECTOR, WEST COAST

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely create healthy vehicle interiors, has named Misa Tanaka as its new Regional Support Director, West Coast. In her new role as a sales and marketing lead, she will create and implement strategies for meeting the evolving demands of key account rental-vehicle clients.

"As we continue to expand NuVinAir's operations and national partnerships, we are doubling-down on providing our partnerships with superior support," said Kyle Bailey, CEO and founder of NuVinAir. "Misa offers deep expertise in the automotive industry, as well as in building national account relationships, and we are proud to welcome her to our team."

With over a decade of managerial expertise in the automotive industry, Tanaka specializes in sales and marketing consulting, inventory management, and vehicle procurement. Prior to NuVinAir, she worked at Stellantis, the sixth-largest automaker worldwide, as the Marketing and Incentives Sales Planning Manager, where she was responsible for developing and communicating new car incentive programs, as well as overseeing the region's monthly incentive portfolio, budget, and expenditure effectiveness.

"NuVinAir offers an exceptional leadership team, company culture, and growth opportunity, and I'm excited to join a company that shares my values, both personally and professionally," said Tanaka. "I'm confident that my relevant work experience in the automotive industry, combined with my passion for achieving success, will enable me to quickly build relationships and make a positive impact both within the organization, as well as with our West Coast partners."

Previously, Tanaka worked at Dealer-FX Group, a leading software-service solution for automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), where she leveraged her expertise in delivering sophisticated analytics. After earning a B.S. degree in marketing from San Diego State University, she began her managerial career in automobile production at CarMax, the nation's largest and most profitable retailer of used cars, where she worked as the buying point of contact, executing recruitment techniques that were utilized in numerous locations.

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, the safest, fastest, and most effective way to provide healthy, clean vehicle interiors. The Cyclone is used with ReFresh and ReStore , respectively, to freshen a vehicle's interior, as well as eliminate extreme odor and reset the vehicle to a like-new condition. The company's newest product, ReKlenz-X , is a high-performance stain remover and an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses on vehicle surfaces. As part of its product portfolio, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

About NuVinAir:

Based in Dallas and founded in 2019, NuVinAir is a franchise-supported company that creates healthy vehicle interiors for the automotive industry. With cleaning innovation and patented technology, the market leader caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog nuvinair.com/blog/ .

