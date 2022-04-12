Reorg Launches Credit Cloud

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg , the leading global provider of credit intelligence, data and analytics, announced today the launch of Credit Cloud by Reorg , a self-service data and analytics platform that professionals in the restructuring and leveraged finance markets can use to intuitively connect, manage and visualize the data required for their workflows.

Utilizing Reorg's collection of credit-focused databases and workflow solutions, Credit Cloud provides an easy-to-use portal for analyzing and querying restructuring and leveraged finance data, enabling subscribers to quickly access, enrich, visualize and monitor Reorg's differentiated data for a complete workflow for market participants and advisors.

Firm-specific dashboards enable teams and departments to enjoy streamlined, unfettered access to discrete legal and financial information such as bond and loan pricing and deal terms, advisor hires and fees, credit-focused fundamental data, and deep restructuring data (recoveries, rights offerings, DIPs and KEIPs).

Key features of Credit Cloud that power critical needs around business development, idea generation, due diligence and market monitoring include:

A centralized hub to analyze, visualize and extract unique data sets, including financial, covenant and restructuring data, along with professional and advisor comp and data sets;





Proprietary screening technology to discover investment and business development opportunities;





Embedded intelligence and simplified workflow examples to address unique business requirements and data demands;





Team-based dashboards and saved queries to improve collaboration across desks and departments.

"With Credit Cloud, the power to utilize Reorg's data is now in the hands of our subscribers, enabling them to discover, extract and analyze the information that matters for their daily workflows," said Kent Collier, Reorg's CEO. "We will continue to innovate and add data sets to the platform to reduce the arduous amount of time it takes for our users to get to and slice the data they need to be successful, no matter if they are an investor, lawyer or advisor."

Credit Cloud builds upon Reorg's existing solutions in the leveraged finance, high-yield and distressed debt markets, which together offer a comprehensive platform providing one-stop access for market participants.

Credit Cloud is the result of Reorg's commitment to continuous development and innovation across our technology, product and data science disciplines. Rachel Loeffler, Chief Product Officer at Reorg, said of the launch, "Credit Cloud's powerful offering stems from Reorg's intense dedication to partnership with our customers as we build for their needs. We look forward to bringing even more differentiated leveraged finance and restructuring data under the Credit Cloud umbrella based on market developments and feedback from Reorg's valued subscribers."

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg serves more than 23,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

