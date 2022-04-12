SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOLSTERS SCHEDULE IN KEY BUSINESS AND LEISURE MARKETS IN THE WEST: CUSTOMERS IN SAN DIEGO AND SAN JOSE GAIN BIG

Beginning June 5 , Southwest offers San Diego Customers more California service with 20 weekday flights to both San Jose and Sacramento , and 14 weekday flights to Oakland

San Jose grows with additional California service and more flights to the Pacific Northwest

Southwest also brings more interisland flights within the State of Hawaii

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) added additional service to its flight schedule beginning in early June, including more options for California travel; new service for Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, and the Caribbean also announced. New routes, additional flights, and the carrier's flight schedule through Nov. 5, 2022, are now available on Southwest.com.

"For a gamut of travelers seeking business opportunity, faraway fun, or family time, these new routes and additional flights put the Hospitality and value of Southwest Airlines in front of more of our Customers," said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We recently extended our flight schedule to early November, and we're making available new service sooner for planning early summertime journeys."

Committed to California

Building on a 20-year legacy as the largest carrier of California air travelers, Southwest is setting forth a summer flight schedule that offers more flights in key markets up and down the Golden State, including these weekday schedules beginning June 5:

San Diego and Sacramento – up to 20 times each way

San Diego and San Jose – up to 20 times each way

San Diego and Oakland – up to 14 times each way

Also on June 5, new nonstop service begins once daily between Sacramento and Santa Barbara.

The Way to San Jose

"For the summer and fall, we've given San Jose Customers more flights on California short-haul business routes, and into Las Vegas," said Adam Decaire, Vice President Network Planning. "Based on currently published schedules, Southwest offers more service between Silicon Valley and the Northwest than any other carrier."

Throughout the summer, Southwest will increase service on these routes between:

San Jose, Calif. and Las Vegas – weekday service up to 13 times a day each way

San Jose, Calif. and Long Beach, Calif. – weekday service up to four times each way

San Jose, Calif. and Orange County/Santa Ana, Calif. – weekday service up to 10 times each way

Northwest by Southwest

Additional access between the Pacific Northwest and the Peninsula/Silicon Valley grows with new Southwest service between San Jose, Calif. and Eugene, Ore., once daily beginning June 5, and with additional flights on existing routes between:

San Jose and Boise – weekday service twice a day each way

San Jose and Spokane – weekday service up to twice a day each way

San Jose and Portland, Ore. – weekday service six times a day each way

San Jose and Seattle/Tacoma – weekday service six times a day each way

Hawaii with Heart

Recently commemorating three years of serving the Hawaiian Islands, Southwest is increasing the number of flights within the Aloha State to offer interisland service at more times of day to connect people in the islands with business, family, and fun. New, once daily service nonstop between Kahului (Maui) and Lihue (Kauai) begins June 5, with additional flights offered on existing interisland routes.

Interisland Service Beginning June 5 Beginning Sept. 5 Honolulu (Oahu) and

Kahului (Maui) currently six times daily Eight times each way 11 times each way Honolulu (Oahu) and Hilo (Island of Hawaii) currently four times daily

Five times each way Honolulu (Oahu) and Kona (Island of Hawaii) currently four times daily Five times each way Six times each way Honolulu (Oahu) and

Lihue (Kauai) currently four times daily Five times each way Six times each way Kona (Island of Hawaii) and

Kahului (Maui) currently once daily Will operate twice daily June 5 through Sept. 4

Cuba Service

The carrier's popular value in providing authorized travel between the U.S. and Cuba is available to more Southwest Customers with a tripling of service from South Florida beginning May 4, roundtrip three times daily on the carrier's Fort Lauderdale—Havana route. That same week, an additional roundtrip on Saturdays begins May 7 on the Tampa, Fla.—Havana route, to complement daily roundtrip service.

Southwest Airlines' full schedule of service through Nov. 5, 2022, is available now on Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. More than 50 years after its first flight in 1971, Southwest continues to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

