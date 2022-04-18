BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Global Payments and Delta Air Lines

TROY, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) as its "Stock to Study" and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the June/July 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"Earnings season is an excellent time to remember that in the long-term, a company's fundamentals (earnings, revenue, dividend policy etc.) are the driving force behind its stock price appreciation and potential for return," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Check BetterInvesting's June/July 2022 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Global Payments and Delta Air Lines by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

Contact: 877-275-6242

