Flex Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 and the conference ID is 9363531. The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Flex Ltd.  

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts 
David Rubin 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(408) 577-4632 
David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press 
Mark Plungy 
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications 
(408) 442-1691 
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

