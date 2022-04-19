ChargeSentry adds support for additional payment processors

ChargeSentry now supports over 100 of the top payment processors from around the world

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeSentry Inc. announces support for over 100 additional payment processors. Until today, ChargeSentry has only offered its automated chargeback response service to Stripe and PayPal merchants, but due to overwhelming demand, they quickly saw a need to extend support to a broader e-commerce merchant audience.

ChargeSentry will now offer chargeback response services to over a hundred of the largest payment processors from around the world such as First Data/Fiserv, WorldPay, Square, Shopify Payments, Authorize.net, Stripe, Square, PayPal, and many more. The additional payment processor support is offered to ChargeSentry' new and existing customers without the need any additional integration. Unlike many other chargeback response services, which require integration for their full set of features, ChargeSentry has eliminated integration with their instant payment processor connections. Making the signup process even easier, ChargeSentry customers simply need to provide some basic information and ChargeSentry responds to their chargebacks automatically.

Existing chargeback response services have neglected the small and medium-sized merchant market for years – often demanding lengthy contracts, charging expensive monthly fees, requiring considerable integration, and heavily relying on merchants' data to respond to chargebacks.

ChargeSentry solves these challenges for merchants by offering budget-minded monthly pricing, eliminating integration with instant payment processor connections, enriching chargeback details with fact-based information to increase win rates, and completely automating all chargeback responses – requiring no additional effort from the merchant.

"It's our goal to eliminate the stress and anxiety of responding to chargebacks for small and medium-sized e-commerce merchants. Our new payment processor support will help even more merchants respond to and win their chargebacks automatically," said Jack Shenon, CEO and Founder of ChargeSentry.

About ChargeSentry

ChargeSentry eliminates the friction for small to medium-sized merchants to stop losing and recovering more revenue from their chargebacks, automatically. ChargeSentry eliminates the challenge that many merchants have responding to chargebacks with instant on-boarding, transparent monthly pricing without lengthy contracts, and automatically responds chargebacks so that the merchant can focus on their business.

https://www.ChargeSentry.com

press@chargesentry.com

