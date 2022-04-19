ChurnZero announces CSM Appreciation Week for the Customer Success industry

Industry-wide event and awards will celebrate the work and value of Customer Success managers from May 23 to May 27

WASHINGTON , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has announced the first CSM Appreciation Week to recognize the dedicated work of Customer Success managers (CSMs) across the SaaS industry. Held from May 23 to May 27, the week includes industry-wide awards open to any Customer Success team who wishes to nominate and recognize an outstanding teammate.

"Customer Success managers are the heart of every thriving SaaS business, but their work is often underappreciated," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "As the customers' coach, advocate, and trusted advisor, CSMs make or break the successful adoption of your product. They drive long-term growth and net revenue retention (NRR) for your business. With CSM Appreciation Week, we aim to put CSMs, their work, and their value front and center."

Starting May 2, Customer Success leaders are invited to nominate one or more team members in six award categories, each representing an essential Customer Success goal, trait, or skillset. From May 23, public voting will determine the winner of each category from a shortlist picked by ChurnZero's own Customer Success experts, with winners announced at a live event on May 26. Each category winner will receive $1,500.

The award categories include:

Growth Driver : Cross-selling and expansion for long-term growth and NRR.

Tech Trailblazer : Building for the future with new tools and technology.

Churn Warrior : Protecting NRR with a proactive approach to fighting churn.

CS Advocate : Championing the Customer Success function throughout the company.

Engagement Expert : Going above and beyond to provide excellent customer experiences.

Future CS Leader: New to Customer Success; making a major impact already.

Sponsors of CSM Appreciation Week include top sponsor ESG, as well as Blind Zebra, Gain Grow Retain, Higher Logic, Skilljar, SuccessCOACHING, and The Success League.

Visit CSM Appreciation Week to learn more. News and updates can be found on social media with the hashtag #CSMAppreciationWeek.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health and likelihood to renew, and personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC, and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures, and Middleland Capital. For more information, visit http:/churnzero.net.

