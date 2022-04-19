ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes $124 Million 30-Property Net-Leased Portfolio

PASADENA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leaders in diversified real estate investments and strategies, has fully subscribed its $124 million Net-Leased Portfolio 50 offering, containing 30 net-leased properties covering 676,976 square feet across 17 states. The portfolio of single-tenant properties was structured to generate consistent investor distributions starting at an annualized rate of 6.12 percent.

The fully occupied portfolio, offered at $124,160,000, includes properties tenanted by CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, First Midwest Bank, Fresenius Medical Care, Octapharma Plasma, Publix, Sherwin-Williams, Walgreens and WellMed. The offering launched with 10-year, fixed-rate, interest-only financing at 3.26 percent.

"We are grateful for those investors, advisors and representatives who have placed their trust in us to steward the wealth they have invested in Net-Leased Portfolio 50," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner in ExchangeRight. "We are intent on constructing diversified net-leased portfolios for DST investors designed to produce stable income through economic cycles, preserve investor wealth, defer investors' taxes and provide a strategic exit."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features over $4.8 billion in assets under management, diversified across over 1,050 properties, over 19 million square feet and throughout 44 states. More than 6,600 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company's founding. The past performance of ExchangeRight and its previous offerings does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free and generous by providing REIT, fund and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

