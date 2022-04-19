ICHNOS SCIENCES WELCOMES ASHOK MARÍN AS NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced the appointment of Ashok Marín, Esq., to the position of General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Ashok will provide legal counsel to Ichnos' senior leadership team and contribute to the company's strategic development as the pipeline advances and the investor base is broadened.

"Ashok is an accomplished attorney with deep experience in life sciences and oncology, and I am pleased to have him join our executive team," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "With his demonstrated leadership in international legal and regulatory affairs, and oversight of transactions at both Fortune 500 companies and start-ups, Ashok will bring valuable expertise to Ichnos and be in a position to support our mission to develop new, innovative multispecific therapies for cancer patients."

Prior to joining Ichnos, Ashok served as the Chief Legal Officer of Rafael Holdings and Associate General Counsel of Gilead Sciences. At Rafael Holdings, he led the planning and execution of legal strategy for preclinical and clinical pharmaceutical development and medical devices, and provided counsel on licensing and mergers and acquisitions. During his tenure at Gilead Sciences, Ashok oversaw the global oncology legal team, helping to drive regulatory approval and launch strategy for new treatments. He served as the Legal Integration Officer after joining Gilead as part of its acquisition of Immunomedics, and served in various legal, compliance and privacy leadership roles at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, LipoScience and Sanofi.

"I am honored to join Ichnos as General Counsel and to support the company's innovative strategy to develop life-changing, disease-centric therapies," said Ashok. "I look forward to bringing my experience in the life sciences, biotech and pharmaceutical industries to this important role, and to helping drive future growth of the company."

Ashok holds a J.D. from Fordham University (New York, NY, USA). He is the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of The Committee for Hispanic Children and Families.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

