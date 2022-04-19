Kaiser Arbitrator Awards Injured Child over $25.6 million

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Attorneys Robert Vaage and Elizabeth Teixeira obtained an arbitration award of $25,638,058.93 on behalf of their 9-year-old client, Jayden Vargas, from Los Angeles Arbitrator Robert Hanger for the admitted negligence of ten healthcare providers at Kaiser Fontana Hospital, who had multiple opportunities over the course of a week to prevent Jayden's injuries.

Jayden was born with a congenital bowel condition called atresia which was surgically repaired shortly after his birth. If he had been properly treated, which included holding his feedings to allow his bowel/intestines to recover and placed on antibiotics, he would have led a normal life. Instead, he was force-fed formula which led to a rupture of his bowels, sepsis, and emergency surgery. His blood pressure dropped to critical levels over prolonged periods of time, leading to a lack of oxygenated blood to his brain, which resulted in a profound brain injury.

"Jayden currently requires around-the-clock care, and his family has been struggling to take care of him," said Attorney Vaage. "This award will help them provide Jayden with the best possible care and highest quality of life."

Attorney Vaage has arbitrated more than 20 medical malpractice matters against Kaiser. The matter went to arbitration in Riverside County on March 21st through the 30th on the issue of damages only.

This arbitration award is believed to be one of the highest medical negligence awards for a single patient against the Kaiser healthcare entities.

