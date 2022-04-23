TELEVISION STAR AND RESTAURATEUR LISA VANDERPUMP HOSTED THE STAR-STUDDED GRAND OPENING OF VANDERPUMP À PARIS AT PARIS LAS VEGAS

New Parisian-themed concept now open following extravagant red carpet affair

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas hosted its highly anticipated grand opening event, officially welcoming guests to the Parisian-inspired restaurant. To commemorate the occasion, television icon and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump stunned guests with an extravagant red carpet arrival as they made their way into the picturesque destination.

Vanderpump was joined by some of her famous friends for a star-studded opening, including Lance Bass, Kym Whitley and Garcelle Beauvais. Additionally, cast members from "Vanderpump Rules." " enjoyed the party, including James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Peter Madrigal, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

"Opening Vanderpump à Paris has been a labor of love," said Vanderpump. "After living in France for so long, I am so happy to bring something to Paris Las Vegas that feels so decadent and authentic. We've been able to bring Paris to life within an iconic Vegas resort, and you'll immediately feel transported to the sexiest bar in France. Featuring all of our bespoke creations by Vanderpump Alain, our intention was to create something truly unique and magical, and I hope everyone enjoys the experience as much as we do."

Designed by Lisa Vanderpump and long-time design partner, Nick Alain, Vanderpump à Paris instantly transports guests from the Las Vegas Strip to an enchanting old Parisian courtyard. As the 36th establishment and second Las Vegas venue for Vanderpump, the restaurant features plush velvet art nouveau banquettes, adorned with oversized, ornately embellished pillows, as well as light fixtures and custom-made furniture from Vanderpump and Alain's celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. Additionally, the space is enhanced by a breathtakingly long, white marble bar embedded with crystal chandeliers in wrought iron cages, unique bronze umbrellas situated on top of the marble, and massive windows that overlook the Eiffel Tower and Seine River, flooded with rain. The entire bar offers a magical and realistic escape to a cozy rainy day in Paris.

The cocktail menu features unique and never-before-seen offerings. Guests can delight in carefully crafted cocktails that showcase the Vanderpump family's creativity, including the signature LoveLocked cocktail, a delicious cocktail for two, one glass of which features a padlock and the other glass a key. Couples can write their initials on the back of their padlock and lock it onto a gorgeous wall in the restaurant, leaving their memory at Vanderpump à Paris forever. Similarly, the Louvre at First Sight cocktail nods to the Louvre museum in Paris, delivered inside a glass pyramid filled with hickory smoke that clears to reveal the decadent smoked prickly pear cocktail inside. A Vanderpump favorite, the French Poodle is a well-balanced blackberry gin sour topped with a pink poof of cotton candy and edible gold flakes. The Parisian inspiration extends to the expansive wine list, with a vast variety of selections, as well as the Vanderpump family's signature branded Rosé, Chardonnay and Cabernet.

"We are ecstatic to bring Lisa Vanderpump's elegant aesthetic to Paris Las Vegas with the opening of her second Las Vegas location, Vanderpump à Paris," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. "We could not think of a better partner than Lisa to enhance the growing list of world-class culinary talent at our resort."

Lastly, the charming escape features a menu of reimagined Parisian classics including delicious light bites such as Ratatouille Frites, a colorful mix of spiralized and fried vegetables; Trio of Tartares, featuring three seafood tartares artfully prepared as roses; and a wickedly decadent French Onion Mac & Cheese. Experience a taste of France through the Birdcage aux Fromages, a decadent cheese board served vertically in a vintage-inspired birdcage; Mini Monsieurs, tiny croque monsieurs tied up with twine; or the classic Coq Au Vin Pot Pie inside a puff pastry vol-au-vent.

For a sweet and unforgettable night on the town, guests can indulge in sumptuous dessert cocktails like the Pain au Chocolat Martini, complete with a tiny chocolate croissant, or the Café et Beignet, a rich espresso martini served with a sugar-dusted beignet.

Vanderpump à Paris is located across from Café Americano and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/restaurants/vanderpump-a-paris.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 39 years ago. Their very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Vanderpump à Paris will mark their 36th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest shows, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!'s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documents her penchant for entertaining, while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. Additional endeavors include: her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com. Vanderpump also has her family's signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Wines, and Vanderpump Sangria in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2300 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

About Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. The resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool à Paris; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick service options like Brioche by Guy Savoy and an all-new location of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. Additionally, the resort is home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, an all-new Nobu restaurant and The Bedford by Martha Stewart (coming soon). Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillarless function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

