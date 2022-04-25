FEV Expands Development Capabilities with Launch of FEV.io Intelligent Mobility Software Brand

AACHEN, Germany, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FEV Group is combining its long-standing expertise in intelligent mobility and software development with the establishment of their new FEV.io brand. This move is intended to accelerate and optimize innovative power and interdisciplinary collaboration in the areas of automated and autonomous driving, as well as connectivity of infrastructure, people, and vehicles. The result will be powerful new solutions for intelligent, safe and sustainable mobility.



FEV.io consolidates FEV's software and electronics expertise to address complex intelligent mobility issues.

Tomorrow's vehicles will be embedded in the digital lives of their users. Software-driven areas such as ADAS/ADS, infotainment and connected functions will be key differentiators in the user experience. "We have been supporting our customers in the successful development of intelligent mobility solutions for many years, and we see the FEV.io brand as a way to extend the value we provide in this space significantly," said Professor Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group. "This ranges from design and industrialization to the provision of frameworks and tools."

Software upgrades and a constant flow of data between vehicles, infrastructure, people, and the cloud backend, have a significant impact on how modern vehicles are developed today due to their complexity. As such, they also directly impact customer needs and the pace of development. "Our methodologies in scenario and model-based systems engineering provide a unique benefit and help us to master even the most sophisticated system complexity," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President of Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. This approach allows the company to bridge the gap between the vehicle and ITC (information technology and communications) and deliver state-of-the-art connected solutions with an end-to-end view of the data pipelines from the vehicle to the backend.

FEV.io's structure allows it to guarantee an agile and quickly adaptable working model for its customers around the world. Therefore FEV.io is globally presented as a brand in the local organizations and additionally established as an agile legal entity FEV.io GmbH close to the German FEV headquarters in Aachen. Should a customer also require support in energy and mobility system - or even complete vehicle - development, the newly founded brand will work closely with the FEV Group to offer all solutions "from a single source" at more than 40 locations worldwide.

In addition, FEV.io will continuously strengthen its expertise with input from the consumer electronics, cloud, and automotive industries; and collaborate in the IT arena with market leaders such as Wipro.

Intelligent mobility – FEV.io's range of services:

Systems Engineering enables FEV.io to describe digital representations of real systems for its customers in a model-based manner. On this basis, dependencies are identified, and test scenarios are derived, enabling cost-efficient and fast product cycles.

Functional Safety & Cyber Security is organized in accordance with all industry standards for connected, automated and electrified vehicles. FEV.io accompanies and leads customers through all development steps.

Connected mobility will offer a unique user experience in the future. The provision and connection of vehicle data will help make mobility significantly safer and more convenient. FEV.io develops corresponding ecosystems where cross-domain competence is crucial.

ADAS/ADS systems interact with all areas of the vehicle, such as steering, brakes, powertrain and infotainment. At the same time, they also interact with intelligent infrastructure and digital maps. FEV.io supports its customers in mastering this complexity.

Infotainment: A seamless and holistic human-machine interface (HMI) is a key point of differentiation for vehicles today. Therefore, the development of cutting-edge display solutions and creative interaction technologies is one of the most important areas of innovation. These systems must enable convenient and effective communication between passengers and the vehicle while ensuring a safe vehicle. FEV.io verifies efficient development and integration into the entire vehicle.

SW and EE platforms: Buyers are increasingly opting for a vehicle that is online, seamlessly connects to the user's digital world, and delivers a premium digital experience. To achieve this, hundreds of millions of lines of code, ECUs and electronic components need to be integrated into scalable platforms. This is where FEV.io provides high-quality and robust solutions through its cross-domain system expertise and global presence.

SW and EE integration: Future vehicles will have extensive functions for assisted and automated driving, enabled by connectivity and a growing proportion of software and complex algorithms. Greater functionality means, above all, greater complexity and responsibility. Automotive software must be maintainable, updatable, and diagnosable in the context of SW and EE integration. FEV.io enables this while embedding it in a powerful, reliable E/E architecture.

About FEV

FEV is a globally leading engineering and digital mobility company. Together with our customers, we are shaping the future of the mobility sector for sustainable, carbon-neutral and efficient, connected, and safe transportation. Through our in-depth expertise we provide customers and society with cutting-edge solutions for the highest value of mobility and most advanced transport experience from A to B.

Our expertise includes intelligent software and sustainable propulsion system development, as well as full vehicle engineering. Additionally, our range of services includes sophisticated systems engineering, cyber physical system development, software- and E/E-integration for software defined vehicles with highly automated and safe driving functionalities as well as vehicle integration. FEV's engineering capabilities span the entire mobility ecosystem including all on-road applications as well as rail, marine, aerospace, agriculture, construction, mining, and industrial applications. Additionally, we transfer our elaborate know-how and innovations to adjacent markets, such as the energy sector, to deliver best-in-class industry solutions.

The FEV Group currently employs 6,500 highly qualified specialists in customer-oriented development centers at more than 40 locations on five continents.

