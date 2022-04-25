JOHN LEGEND CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF "LOVE IN LAS VEGAS" AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Tickets for shows through October 2022 are on sale now

LAS VEGAS , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner, multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend celebrated the launch of his Las Vegas residency, "Love In Las Vegas," at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Love In Las Vegas" is a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend's greatest hits, "soaring vocals [and] silky-smooth piano playing skills" (Billboard). The performance features Legend's incredible full band and is a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend's GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and companion 2021 headline tour – which resulted in multiple sold out shows and garnered rave reviews in the press. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas experience is filled with hits from the beginning of Legend's career, including "Used to Love U," "Penthouse Floor," "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," "All of Me," and "Green Light." He is also performing soon to be released new music ahead of his upcoming album including, "Dope" which received rave reactions from the crowd. The song comes out May 20 and is available for pre-save now.

"Love In Las Vegas" is a product of THE WORK, led by Creative Director Rob English and Executive Creative Producer Ashaya Robinson, alongside Creative Producer L.J. Alexandre-Strong, Production Design by Alec Spear with screen visuals by Immanent and Lighting Design by TJ Hoover, Josh Lowenstein and Kevin Labitan.

"Love In Las Vegas" features 91 looks on stage, envisioned and created by John's long time stylist Dave Thomas, who collaborated with Richfresh on all of Legend's looks and menswear allowing a vibrant array of styles for the residency.

John is joined on stage by an eleven-piece band including three singers, and for the first time, his production also includes eight dancers under the direction of Artist Director and Choreographer Jemel McWilliams. The choreography team also includes Craig Fishback, Kiira Harper, Jade Johnston, Dondraico Johnson, Tyrik Patterson and Ramone Wilkinson.

Tickets and VIP packages for shows through October 29, 2022 are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About John Legend

Multiplatinum artist and activist John Legend made history as the first African American man to join the prestigious EGOT club. The 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner released his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, in 2020 and wrapped his nationwide Bigger Love Tour in October 2021. Legend is currently a judge on the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice, and a principal in Get Lifted Film Co. As an activist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Keith Urban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Anita Baker, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; John Legend, Miranda Lambert, The Doobie Brothers, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like John Legend, Doobie Brothers and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. Additionally, Angel along with visionary creator Franco Dragone have teamed up to create Criss Angel AMYSTIKA, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

